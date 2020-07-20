Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSAV ISIN: CA89615V1013 Ticker-Symbol: 49T 
Frankfurt
20.07.20
08:25 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,007
-16,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2020 | 19:20
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement of up to $750,000

Not for dissemination or distribution in the United States and not for distribution to United States newswire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces a private placement of up to $750,000, to consist of the sale of up to 10,714,286 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit will consist of one Common Share and one common share purchase Warrant.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.14 for 12 months following closing of the private placement.

All of the shares issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used to fund exploration activities and for working capital purposes.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

Interim President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Richard Drechsler
Interim President and CEO
Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598121/Trifecta-Gold-Ltd-Announces-Private-Placement-of-up-to-750000

TRIFECTA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.