Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 20 July 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 27,421 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,010 pence 25.41 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,970 pence 24.91 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,983 pence 25.07 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 20 July 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 8,029 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 25.03 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 25.03 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 25.03 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 20 July 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 28,951 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 25.15 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 24.90 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 25.00 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 35.14 USD 28.00 GBP which was calculated as of 14 July 2020 (the "Relevant NAV"). After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 194,862,349 Public Shares outstanding, or 200,811,890 Public Shares calculated on a fully diluted basis (assuming that all Management Shares had been converted into Public Shares at the Relevant NAV). Excluded from the shares outstanding are 16,094,401 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

