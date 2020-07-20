

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) said, based on preliminary data, second quarter consolidated sales were 6.620 billion euros and the adjusted EBIT margin was negative at 9.6%. Before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects, sales were down 39.8% year-on-year. The company will release its half-year report on August 5, 2020.



For the second quarter, free cash flow before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the Group was negative at 1.782 billion euros.



The Executive Board of Continental has decided to refrain from providing an outlook for the business year 2020.



As at June 30, 2020, the company had liquidity reserves totaling 10.144 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

