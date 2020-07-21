Technavio has been monitoring the portable printer market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fairly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

2. Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

A. The transportation and logistics segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market.

3. What are the key factors driving the market?

A. The demand to combine mobility and document solutions and the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers are among the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Brother Industries, Canon, HP, Seiko Epson and Toshiba TEC are some of the major market participants.

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. The Americas

The demand to combine mobility and document solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Portable Printer Market is segmented as below:

Application Transportation and Logistics Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Others

Technology Thermal Inkjet Impact

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable printer market report covers the following areas:

Portable Printer Market size

Portable Printer Market trends

Portable Printer Market analysis

This study identifies the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers as one of the prime reasons driving the portable printer market growth during the next few years.

Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the portable printer market, including some of the vendors such as Brother Industries, Canon, HP, Seiko Epson, and Toshiba TEC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the portable printer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable printer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable printer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable printer market vendors

