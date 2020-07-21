Technavio has been monitoring the portable printer market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Printer Market 2019-2023
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fairly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions-
1. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
2. Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
A. The transportation and logistics segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market.
3. What are the key factors driving the market?
A. The demand to combine mobility and document solutions and the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers are among the key factors driving the market growth.
4. Who are the top players in the market?
A. Brother Industries, Canon, HP, Seiko Epson and Toshiba TEC are some of the major market participants.
5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
A. The Americas
The demand to combine mobility and document solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Portable Printer Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Others
- Technology
- Thermal
- Inkjet
- Impact
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable printer market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Printer Market size
- Portable Printer Market trends
- Portable Printer Market analysis
This study identifies the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers as one of the prime reasons driving the portable printer market growth during the next few years.
Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the portable printer market, including some of the vendors such as Brother Industries, Canon, HP, Seiko Epson, and Toshiba TEC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the portable printer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Portable Printer Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable printer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable printer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable printer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable printer market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Transportation and logistics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Thermal Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Inkjet Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Impact Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brother Industries
- Canon
- HP
- Seiko Epson
- Toshiba TEC
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
