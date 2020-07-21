

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see June results for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to have risen 0.2 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent in May. Core CPI is pegged at -0.1 percent after falling 0.2 percent in the previous month.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 7. At the meeting, the RBA maintained its key interest rate at the record low 0.25 percent and also kept the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on year - accelerating from 1.5 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

