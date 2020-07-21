

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the May reading.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was unchanged on an annual basis - versus forecasts for a drop of 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Individually, prices were higher annually for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation. They were lower for fuel, communications and education.



On a monthly basis, overall and core CPI both added a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent.



