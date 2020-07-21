Press release

Zurich, July 21, 2020

Preliminary information concerning 2019/2020 annual results

CREALOGIX further increases sales in FY2019/2020. Reorganisation measures lead to one-off provisions

Sales increased by 1.7% to CHF 103.7 million, which corresponds to a 3.9% growth in local currencies. In the second half of the financial year, sales were 13.2% higher than in the first half.



Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 2.4 million, excluding provisions for reorganisation measures, was higher than in the previous year (CHF 1.9 million). One-off provisions of CHF 7.0 million resulted in a negative EBITDA of CHF -4.6 million.



These provisions serve to finance reorganisation measures affecting around 10% of the workforce.

CREALOGIX looks back on a stronger second half of the year and can report the following provisional results for the 2019/2020 financial year: Despite COVID-19, the group closes the financial year with a sales growth of 3.9% in local currencies. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was CHF 2.4 million, up from CHF 1.9 million in the previous year. One-off costs in the form of provisions to finance reorganisation measures will reduce EBITDA for the 2019/2020 financial year by CHF -7.0 million. These costs are resulting from streamlining business processes, unifying the product platform and realising a leaner organisation. As part of the reorganisation, the group will cut around 10% of jobs. With these measures the group is accelerating its transformation; the focus is on standardising the group's product portfolio and establishing a segment-oriented go-to-market strategy. The sales organisation will be doubled in order to maximise the potential in existing core markets and to develop further key markets such as Asia-Pacific. Another priority for the group is to expand its global partner network to increase indirect sales and implementation services. These measures will accelerate the transition of the group's business model to becoming a leading SaaS provider of digital banking platforms. Positive effects on earnings due to economies of scale and efficiency improvements are expected over the coming reporting periods. These will further strengthen CREALOGIX's leading position.

Full annual results for 2019/20, including detailed information on the status of the group's transformation, will be published on September 15, 2020.

About CREALOGIX

TheCREALOGIX Groupis a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks,wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respondto evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide.The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

