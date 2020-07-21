Technavio has been monitoring the foot insoles market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 217.49 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bauerfeind USA, Bayer AG, Implus Footcare, SOLO Laboratories, and SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing participation in sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Foot Insoles Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Application
- Medical Insoles
- Sports Insoles
- Material
- Polypropylene Insoles
- Leather Insoles
- Other Insoles
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foot insoles market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Foot Insoles Market in the US size
- Foot Insoles Market in the US trends
- Foot Insoles Market in the US industry analysis
This study identifies the introduction of connected soles as one of the prime reasons driving the foot insoles market growth in the US during the next few years.
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the foot insoles market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Bauerfeind USA, Bayer AG, Implus Footcare, SOLO Laboratories, and SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foot insoles market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist foot insoles market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the foot insoles market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the foot insoles market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foot insoles market vendors in the US
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Medical insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sports insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Market segmentation by material
- Comparison by material
- Polypropylene insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leather insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by material
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of connected insoles
- Introduction of 3D printing in foot insoles
- Growing demand for custom foot insoles
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bauerfeind USA Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Implus Footcare LLC
- SOLO Laboratories, Inc.
- SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, INC.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
