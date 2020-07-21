Technavio has been monitoring the foot insoles market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 217.49 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005750/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foot Insoles Market in US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bauerfeind USA, Bayer AG, Implus Footcare, SOLO Laboratories, and SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing participation in sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Foot Insoles Market in the US is segmented as below:

Application Medical Insoles Sports Insoles

Material Polypropylene Insoles Leather Insoles Other Insoles



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30779

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foot insoles market in the US report covers the following areas:

Foot Insoles Market in the US size

Foot Insoles Market in the US trends

Foot Insoles Market in the US industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of connected soles as one of the prime reasons driving the foot insoles market growth in the US during the next few years.

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the foot insoles market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Bauerfeind USA, Bayer AG, Implus Footcare, SOLO Laboratories, and SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foot insoles market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist foot insoles market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the foot insoles market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foot insoles market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foot insoles market vendors in the US

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Medical insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

Polypropylene insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Leather insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other insoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by material

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of connected insoles

Introduction of 3D printing in foot insoles

Growing demand for custom foot insoles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bauerfeind USA Inc.

Bayer AG

Implus Footcare LLC

SOLO Laboratories, Inc.

SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, INC.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005750/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/