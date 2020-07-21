

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc. (HICL.L), an infrastructure investment company managed by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50 percent stake in the M17/M18 Gort to Tuam Road PPP in the Republic of Ireland from the Marguerite I Fund.



The consideration in the deal is 41 million pounds. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of September.



The 28-year road concession project is to design, finance, construct and maintain a new 57km dual carriageway section of the M17/M18 between Gort and Tuam in County Galway on the west coast of Ireland. The PPP's client is Transport Infrastructure Ireland.



HICL noted that construction works were completed in December 2017. The project is operational and receives availability revenue payments, not dependent on usage of the road.



HICL acquired an initial 10 percent interest in the Project at financial close in 2014, and an additional 40 percent interest in 2019.



Harry Seekings, Co-Head of Infrastructure at InfraRed said, 'The investment is expected to be accretive to portfolio yield and will provide further geographical diversification to HICL's exposure to availability-based transportation projects.'



