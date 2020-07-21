

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group (RPS.L) reported second quarter fee revenue of 107.0 million pounds compared to 131.7 million pounds, previous year. The Group recorded over 55% of fee revenue from government or quasi-government organisations. The Group said the lower fee revenue of 18% (at constant currency) is in line with management's COVID-19 impact modelling undertaken in March 2020.



The Group's half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is scheduled to be issued by early September 2020. First half exceptional items will total approximately 35.0 million pounds, of which approximately 31.0 million pounds are non-cash.



