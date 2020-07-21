Build Up an Xsan Environment for M&E Solution with Infortrend's SAN Storage

TAIPEI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enhanced performance of its SAN storage EonStor DS ideally suited for building Apple Xsan SAN. It now supports 40 streams of high-definition videos for collaborative editing or real-time media streaming services. Thanks to redundant design, DS provides high availability storage solution for small editing studios to large-scale media production companies.

EonStor DS is a fast and reliable SAN storage that guarantees high availability and uninterrupted workflow for media editing teams. To satisfy any requirements, DS offers multiple form factors, host board options, and modular design with high expandability. It comes with complete data services and easy-to-use central management interface. By supporting Apple Xsan file system fine-tuned with Infortrend's high-quality system configuration, DS provides superior SAN performance for media editors collaborating on macOS via high-speed Fibre channel or Ethernet network. Moreover, Xsan/StorNext can be configured to allow access to the file system not only for macOS, but also Microsoft Windows, and Linux users. With redundant dual controller hardware design with active/active configuration, data written to cache is synchronized between primary and secondary controllers, so that media editing workflow is processed immediately. In case if one of the controllers fails, the functioning controller takes over to guarantee data availability.

Based on a video playback test by using Adobe Premiere, DS achieves an exceptional throughput of 40 high resolution video streams with single workstation. The number of steams can be linearly increased by adding more DS under Xsan configuration. For post-production editing, DS supports major NLE software: Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve. With deployed DS, enterprises can fulfil all kinds of multi-client M&E-related tasks: e.g., color correction, adding special visual effects such as 3D compositing, VFX, and editorial finishing.

Learn more about SAN Storage for M&E Solution

Learn more about EonStor DS SAN Storage

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.