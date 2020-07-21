Airtel renews Pan India Managed Services Partnership with Ericsson

Agreement covers nationwide AI-driven managed services, network and IT automation for Airtel's India mobile operations

mobile operations Three-year partnership aims to transform existing operations with new capabilities introduced through Ericsson Operations Engine

Solution will deliver e2e customer-centric operations, optimization and enhanced network and IT capabilities to Airtel

KISTA, Sweden, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest integrated telco, has renewed its agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to provide pan-India managed network operations through Ericsson Operations Engine.

The three-year deal will see Airtel launching Ericsson Operation Engine during 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel's mobile network performance and customer experience. Ericsson will also manage Airtel's network operations center and field maintenance activities across India.

Ericsson will also provide Network Optimization Services, combining multi-vendor networks expertise with its state-of-the-art machine learning/AI-enabled Cognitive Software Suite. This will deliver a better customer experience and ensure a superior return from Airtel's deployed network assets.

The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India and will use Ericsson's global capabilities in AI-based data-driven automated technology upgrades to boost Airtel's network performance and operational efficiency.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel, says: "We are pleased to strengthen our deep partnership with Ericsson as part of our vision to build a future ready network that enables world-class experience for our customers. We are confident these new technologies will enable us to serve the emerging data requirements of customers in a digitally connected India."

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South east Asia, Oceania and India, says: "Ericsson Operations Engine consolidates our position as the industry leader in network managed services. With more than 300 global contracts, Ericsson has proven capabilities in managing and operating multi-vendor and multi-technology networks. This agreement demonstrates the continued confidence in our products and end-to-end solutions in Bharti Airtel's network and IT operations. We will continue to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience."

Airtel and Ericsson's long-standing technology and services partnership has spanned 2G, 3G, 4G provision and more recently, live 5G trials.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT BHARTI AIRTEL INDIA:

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 423 million customers across its operations at the end of March 2020. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

