Signifier Medical Technologies appoints two new senior members to the UK and USA organization

LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies, an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, is delighted to appoint Matt Sharris as Vice President of Sales in the North American market and Steve Saunders as Head of Sales in EMEA. Matt and Steve will further enhance and strengthen the organization with their wealth of experience and knowledge in the sleep market space.

These appointments follow the company strategy to drive and maximize commercial footprint later into the year in their respective geographies.

Matt Sharris appointed Vice President of Sales - North America

Mr. Sharris appointed as Vice President of Sales for North America who will bring his strategic and commercial experience in respiratory and medical technologies to help guide Signifier Medical Technologies in the commercialization of its Snoozeal device in the region.

This will allow the company to generate interest and education within the health care profession community and managing the KOL platform across North America.

Mr. Sharris was most recently Director of Sales and Vice President of Payor relations for Regional Home Care, with prior roles within account management and sales for ResMed.

Mr. Sharris is based in Boston.

Steve Saunders appointed as Head of Sales - EMEA

Mr. Saunders is appointed Head of Sales - EMEA and will bring with him his extensive background in respiratory and medical technologies to help guide Signifier Medical Technologies in its commercialization of its sleep apnea devices.

Mr. Saunders joins Signifier from Philips Respironics, where he held several leadership and commercial roles, and worked as close liaison to the UK government during the early stages of the COVID crisis. Prior roles have included Sales and Marketing positions for a range of medical technology companies including GE, Siemens, and others.

"Today's announcement further builds upon the Signifier team globally' said Anshul Sama, CMO and Co-Founder of Signifier Medical Technologies. "Each person brings extensive medical technologies backgrounds to the business and will help Signifier strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence."

About Snoring and OSA

Nearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between obstructive sleep apnea and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnea is marked by recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day, decreased intellectual alertness and personality alterations. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a demand for new forms of treatment.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies, previously known as Snoozeal, is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing conditions. Signifier's proprietary therapy is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology, with proven clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.1-3

For more information, please visit www.snoozeal.com

