AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 20/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.9913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000 CODE: PRUK ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 76915 EQS News ID: 1098195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 21, 2020 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)