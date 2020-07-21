Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (formerly RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.) Announces Closing of Sale of OEM Business, Name and Ticker Change, and Leadership Transitions

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (formerly RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.) (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced the closing of the sale of the OEM business, effective July 20, 2020, for a total consideration of $440 million, paid in cash.The Company has fully repaid all of its outstanding indebtedness, including the $80 million revolving line of credit with JP Morgan Chase Bank and both the $100 million term loan and $30 million incremental term loan commitment with Ares Capital Corporation. The Company will also redeem all of the outstanding shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for total cash consideration of approximately $67 million. After giving effect to the repayment of debt and transaction expenses, the Company has approximately $190 million in cash and cash equivalents, which will be reduced by approximately $137 million after the Company redeems the Series A Convertible Preferred and pays tax on the gain from the OEM sale, both of which are expected to occur by September 30, 2020.Effective immediately, the Company's name has changed to Surgalign Holdings, Inc., and the Company's ticker symbol on the NASDAQ will change to "SRGA." Trading under the new ticker symbol is expected to begin on Thursday, July 23, 2020.As previously announced, the Board of Directors appointed Terry M. Rich as the Company's new President and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Rich previously served as RTI's President of Global Spine. Mr. Rich's appointment follows Camille Farhat retiring from his role as President and CEO after completion of the sale of the Company's OEM business. Mr. Farhat will remain employed by the Company for a brief period of time to assist with the transition of responsibilities. Mr. Rich also replaced Mr. Farhat on the Company's Board of Directors."I am excited to lead Surgalign as we complete our transition to a global pure-play spine company," said Terry Rich, President and CEO, Surgalign. "We believe we have a tremendous foundation that I have been a part of building over the last eight months, and with the recent addition of highly experienced leaders, as well as the financial flexibility provided by the sale of the OEM business, we will pursue our long term goal of driving double digit topline growth through our strategy of build, innovate, and acquire."As previously announced, the Board of Directors appointed Jonathon M. Singer as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Singer will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.Also as previously announced, the Board of Directors appointed Stuart F. Simpson as the Company's new Chairman of the Board and Curt Selquist as the Company's Lead Independent Director of the Board, effective immediately.About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, California, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.Jonathon SingerInvestor and Media Contactjsinger@rtix.com+1 877-343-6832