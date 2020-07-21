The new capability will give customers telephony capabilities within Microsoft Teams

N4Engage, Node4's collaboration business unit, has today announced the availability of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capability, giving customers the ability to add telephony services to Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams usage has grown by 894%1 over the last six months, as the business landscape shifts to remote working and organisations increasingly rely on collaboration tools. While Microsoft Teams is a key player in the collaboration market, without the purchase of a phone system licence, basic functionality does not give its users telephony capabilities. With the launch of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capability, N4Engage an accredited Microsoft partner and reseller now offers its customers the use of telephony capabilities by utilising its SIPLink trunking solution and infrastructure to connect with Microsoft Teams.

The SIPLink platform is wholly owned and managed by N4Engage and hosted in Node4's own data centres. It provides a flexible, reliable and feature-rich SIP platform that can be used with any SIP-compliant system and now supports Microsoft Teams. SIPLink features such as International Numbers, bespoke routing and on-net calling between systems can now be utilised by Teams customers too.

"Working from home is the new normal and more businesses than ever are relying on leading collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams, to communicate both internally within the organisation and with customers," commented Richard Buxton, Director of N4Engage. "Adapting our SIPLink solution for Teams means our customers can make calls through Microsoft Teams, ensuring communication is quick and simple in a time when this is vital to businesses."

The new Microsoft Teams Direct Routing includes:

Resilient, Microsoft-accredited SBC platform

Support for Microsoft's Phone System features

Bundled voice minutes

Technical Support from N4Engage's in-house support team

UK-based DDI numbers

Option to add International Inbound numbers

Ability to implement bespoke routing to other SIPLink connected platforms (for example, legacy PBXs)

"Our new Microsoft Teams capability ensures our customers are experiencing a truly flexible working from home solution," said Paul Bryce, CCO at Node4. "Significantly, as our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is wholly managed and hosted by N4Engage, our customers have the security and confidence they need to communicate with anyone regardless of location and stay well ahead of the curve."

About N4Engage

N4Engage is a team of collaboration experts, enthusiasts and supporters, bringing comprehensive collaboration solutions to businesses. Whatever communication challenges customers are facing N4Engage has the expertise to help solve it whether it's around customer contact, team collaboration and mobility, workplace transformation or security and compliance. Our solutions enable businesses to communicate securely and adapt to the changing demands of their workforce and customers.

As part of Node4, we have a well-recognised wealth of experience in helping businesses big and small to optimise their communications infrastructure, built on our wholly-owned, managed network or from carefully selected, industry-celebrated partners.

