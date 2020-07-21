Strategic investor, GSH Private Capital led by Kenton Fine, takes ownership of Dutch headquartered IT services business, Getronics, safeguarding thousands of jobs across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America*, in a deal worth €200M.

Founded in 1887, Getronics is one of Europe's oldest technology services firms. The business provides a full suite of ICT services for many global brands and organisations.

Previously a minority shareholder, GSH takes control of Getronics, injecting energy, time and long term investment, following a challenging period of transition for the business.

The business has annual revenues of circa €300M. Its 4000 strong team serves over 2000 customers globally. On top of this, Getronics leads the GWA (Global Workplace Alliance), a partnership of 11 key strategic Alliance Partners, which jointly delivers services in more than 180 countries, offering one single point of ownership, end to end visibility and accountability for the services it delivers.

Kenton Fine will lead the group in the capacity of Executive Chairman. Says Fine, "We're proud to be custodians of this venerable business we have thousands of colleagues looking to this new management team for consistency and continuity."

Fine spent 25 years building Servest. Also joining the team as CFO is Mike Field, previously CFO at RMBCIB, and Andre Ribbens as Group Transformation Director. They will work alongside current COO, Rogier Bronsgeest and CTO, Harsha Gowda, to steer the company, installing robust processes, firm governance and operational stability.

Rogier Bronsgeest, COO says "Kenton is bringing ideas, people and much needed capital to bear. It's a great time for Getronics and our stable of valued clients."

Fine summarises, "Getronics is a fantastic business driven by brilliant people. Client-focused services are deeply embedded in its DNA. It's up to us as the new leadership team to put the action behind the talk and make sure we keep our people and our customers happy."

* The acquisition includes all geographies (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, UK) aside from Belux where due diligence has yet to be completed.

