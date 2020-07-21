YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Appoints Ayan Abdu as Advisor to Create more Inclusive and Diverse Initiatives in Esports

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Ayan Abdu to the Advisory Board with the goal to help the company create esports initiatives that are more social engaging and diverse. Ayan will also be appointed as the Company's ambassador for cultural diversity and gender inclusion.

"YDX takes pride in having a diverse and inclusive team. We are humbled that our strength in innovation has always relied on different points of view, coming from professionals from all kinds of backgrounds and lifestyles. For us, the only way to be part of the change we want to see in the world is to lead the way by example. And I'd like to ensure that we continue to commit to this value as the Company moves forward with its growth, organizationally, and in future events." said Daniel Japiassu, Chief Executive Officer, "We want to make sure that all the esports and gaming initiatives that we create, such as our online communities, tournaments and leagues, have inclusion from all walks of life. Our events support social movements seeking positive change. Ayan Abdu shares in this perspective and is a respected member of the gaming community. She has direct experience with these challenges and how we can do better as a group of kindred gamers. Not only will Ayan be an internal resource for YDX, but we will also seek her guidance and championing on this matter, as it relates to endeavors with our partners. We all welcome her to the team and look forward to building interesting projects together."

Based in Toronto, Ayan Abdu is an experienced event organizer and an ambassador for esports that recently has been working on the publishing side of the gaming industry. She is an advocate for women in gaming, collegiate league creation and inclusive community building. Ayan has been involved with esports and gaming events planning since 2017 and has helped several organizations to achieve fast growth and increase in community engagement. She has been directly involved in organization of tournament, teams and leagues for popular titles like EA NHL, Fortnite, Counter Strike and Super Smash Bros.

"As in every industry, women still have a harder path in the gaming and esports industry than male players. As a co-founder of YDreams Global, and COO of YDX Innovation, I want to make sure we are pushing the movement of change. We have shown that this is not only possible in our current companies but it's what makes us a great team. Esports is just beginning as an industry. It gives us an opportunity to start with the right foot; making sure this is not another male dominant club. That it welcomes us, female gamers, the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities and all videogame lovers. As it grows as an industry and a career, we need to make sure it starts without any toxic behavior or prejudice. We want to make sure that all YDX Initiatives take that very close to heart." - stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation.

About the new role, Ayan Abdu stated: "Gaming can be a welcoming environment that prioritizes safety and inclusivity when its leadership reflects those values."

One of the first initiatives as part of the advisory board will be to assist YDX Innovation on the creation of a new tournament that will support leadership roles by woman in esports. Ayan will work directly with the other gaming brands of the YDX group: Beat Gaming, Purple Mage, Render.GG and Arkave VR. She will also support new initiatives like Project K1nd, previously announced as a new product being developed in partnership with Amuka Esports.

Stock Options

The Company also announces the grant of 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.215 to consultants of the Company pursuant to its Rolling Stock Option Plan. The term of the options will be 3 years.

