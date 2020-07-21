The manufacturer says its new device is the highest-powered string inverter available. The Solis-255K-EHV, three-phase product has a reported efficiency of 99% - and a European efficiency of 98.8%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has launched a 255 kW string inverter it says is the highest-powered such device available. The Solis-255K-EHV, three-phase device offers a reported efficiency of 99% - for a European rating of 98.8%. The transformer-free inverter, which measures 1,255x770x384mm and weighs 25.1kg, has 12 maximum power point tracking channels and 24 string inputs, ...

