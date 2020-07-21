Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 168.3881 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31660 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 76965 EQS News ID: 1098335 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)