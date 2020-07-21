Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.4812 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 76984 EQS News ID: 1098375 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)