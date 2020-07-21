Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 11:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.2115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6985783 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 77054 EQS News ID: 1098525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 21, 2020 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)