Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.0548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7244374 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 77068 EQS News ID: 1098553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

