Janus Henderson, a leading global active asset manager, has selected the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) following the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group. The new entity, Janus Henderson Investors, will use Charles River IMS delivered as a service and MSCI's portfolio and risk analytics to improve decision support, streamline operations, and increase front office productivity across multiple regions.

"The priority was to create a unified investment platform strategy for scaling up the business without increasing operational costs. After extensive review of solutions in the marketplace, Charles River and MSCI proved to be the best fit," said Enrique Chang, Global Chief Investment Officer, Janus Henderson Investors. "Centralizing and automating the new entity's processes will allow our alpha generating team to maximize investment performance and bring new products to market faster."

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street Alpha?, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

"The selection of Charles River IMS by Janus Henderson Investors will help provide an enterprise-wide, consistent and more efficient operating model," said Spiros Giannaros, President, Charles River. "Our growing third-party provider ecosystem enables investment professionals to access their preferred analytics, data and liquidity venues from a single desktop. Leading providers such as MSCI can now deliver fit-for-purpose portfolio and risk analytics to our mutual clients directly from Charles River IMS."

"MSCI's analytics suite enables investors to manage their investment process more efficiently and streamline workflows across asset classes," said Jorge Mina, Head of Analytics at MSCI. "This underscores the value that global investment firms find in adopting open and extensible platforms. With the increased pace of M&A amongst asset managers, the ability to consolidate disparate investment processes and third-party providers on a single platform will serve as a key enabler of growth for the newly combined entities."

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$29 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha?. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of April 2020) For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 includes approximately $67 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

