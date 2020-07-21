Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 12:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.2422 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 272357 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 77084 EQS News ID: 1098585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)