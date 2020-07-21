Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 12:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1593 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 933000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 77094 EQS News ID: 1098605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 21, 2020 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)