Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.1954 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 77102 EQS News ID: 1098623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2020 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)