Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYS LN) Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2020 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214000 CODE: UHYS LN ISIN: LU2099294493 ISIN: LU2099294493 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYS LN Sequence No.: 77104 EQS News ID: 1098627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

