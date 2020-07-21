Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 20-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 268.82p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.53p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16