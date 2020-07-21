

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIT Group Inc. (CIT):



-Earnings: -$98 million in Q2 vs. $128 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.99 in Q2 vs. $1.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$61 million or -$0.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.55 per share -Revenue: $411 million in Q2 vs. $467 million in the same period last year.



