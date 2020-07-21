In the year to 31 March 2020 (FY20), Custodian REIT (CREI) delivered on its recurring income targets, supporting fully covered DPS of 6.65p (+1.5%) and a positive total return despite increased year-end pressure on valuations from COVID-19. The company entered this challenging environment with a diversified portfolio, good levels of occupancy and a strong and liquid balance sheet. Current quarterly DPS annualises at 3.0p, a yield of 3.4%, with upside potential later in the year from improving collections following relaxation of the lockdown.

