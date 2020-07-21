The president of the Caribbean island has announced several ground-mounted PV plants will be tendered, along with 60 MW of thermal power generation capacity. The projects are part of a plan to provide the nation with universal access to electricity during Jovenel Moïse's five-year term in office.Haitian president Jovenel Moïse has announced his government will tender for 190 MW of solar generation capacity - 130 MW of PV projects and 60 MW of thermal power facilities. The tender for the $65 million PV project pipeline is currently being drawn up, Moïse said in a press conference at the weekend. ...

