Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market to Slated to Grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2029 - Future Market Insights

Leading fire protection system manufacturers are pushing customized product offerings for various industrial cooking facility settings, to optimize efficacy and bolster adoption.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The fire protection systems for industrial cooking market is expected to go through a short term downturn in production and sales, as lockdown measures from the coronavirus pandemic have significantly curtailed industrial activities across multiple verticals. Disruptions in supply chains, suspension of production activity, and reduced demand from end users will be key market influencers during the crisis period.

"Rising number of infrastructure and industry development projects will support market growth in the years to come. Higher user awareness associated to fire safety standards in addition to compulsory national building safety codes are also a key influencing factor. The demand for novel automation technologies to be integrated in fire safety systems will to sustain demand after the end of the pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking - Primary Takeaways

Fire management systems are witnessing high demand owing to frequent innovations and improvements in functionality.

Industrial kitchens are the primary end users of fire protection systems in cooking applications owing to high potential of fire risks.

North America is a major market for fire protection systems for industrial cooking owing to numerous government initiatives to modernize existing infrastructure.

Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking - Growth Factors

Higher organizational awareness about fire protection to minimize human and property loss is the primary growth factor.

Improvements in centralized protection systems including sensor technologies will generate lucrative growth opportunities.

Increasingly strict safety standards in industrial work settings is critical to major market developments.

Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking - Major Constraints

Intense market competition, over cost-competitive, high-quality offerings is a major challenge to market players.

Frequent maintenance requirements and high cost of supplies hinders market growth.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in strict lockdown measures being imposed by governments to contain the contagion. Consequently, numerous end user industry verticals have been forced to stop operations temporarily. Also, market players are facing supply chain disruptions in terms of fire suppression components and materials, which will hurt market prospects in the short term.

Competition Landscape

The fire protection systems for industrial cooking market comprises players including but not limited to Gentex Corp, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International, plc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. Market players are investing in tech improvements and launches. For instance, Johnson control has launched automated pressure control valves for fire protection systems in industrial kitchen settings.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on fire protection systems for industrial cooking. The market is broken down in terms of product (fire detection system, fire management system, and fire response system), and end use (food processing units and industrial kitchens), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

