

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.95 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $2.32 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $6.65 billion from $7.70 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $6.65 Bln vs. $7.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.92 - $5.07



