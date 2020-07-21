Global News Online: CBDEXS and Canadian Company Reached a Cooperation to Jointly Promote CBDY's Cannabinoid Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / On July 15, 2020, the cannabis blockchain & cryptocurrency exchange CBDEXS (Youri Limited) and NHP Industries Inc. have reached a cooperation to jointly assist the blockchain cannabis project CBDY with the cultivation of the cannabis raw materials and the promotion of cannabinoids to the international market.

The cooperation reveals that the CBDY project has entered a new stage of development, with unlimited future benefits beyond imagination.

It is reported that NHP Industries Inc. possess the qualification and the necessary License to Produce (LP) and License to Distribute (LD) from Health Canada which enable us to Import and Export of Cannabis Active Cannabinoids such as Cannabidiol (CBD) in either isolate / distillate from legally into Canada for sales and distribution. And, CBDEXS, with patent intellectual property rights in the cannabis industry, will become a competitive advantage for the cooperation.

CBDEXS (Youri Limited) is a professional cannabis blockchain & cryptocurrency exchange. With leading technology and years of experience in financial services, the core team enables every transaction to be safe and stable.

CBDEXS is committed to providing cryptocurrency transactions for medical cannabis (especially its core substance, CBD), so that the cannabis investors can better embrace the economic dividends brought by the current cannabis industry.

At present, CBDEXS has listed cannabis-based tokens such as CBDY. CBDY tokens, which are issued based on the Ethereum ERC20 standard, have successfully merged global retailers, laboratories, manufacturers, growers and logistics into a unified decentralized, open and absolutely secure sharing network, binding investors and consumers.

As a decentralized platform, CBDY using blockchain technology seamlessly connects global medical cannabis assets and services, and delivers them to each target user without borders.

Contact:

Global News Online

Cathy Concord

1 (321) 800-3487?

info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Global News Online

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598279/CBDEXS-and-Canadian-Company-Reached-a-Cooperation-to-Jointly-Promote-CBDYs-Cannabinoid-Products