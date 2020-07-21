ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime and VaporBrands Sign Product Development and Marketing Agreement Making ReelTime a Notable Shareholder

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com and VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) www.vaporbrandsint.com have extended and expanded their existing exclusive marketing Partnership Agreement (Agreement) and Letter of Agency (LOA).

The Agreement previously provided that ReelTime provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record. In addition, the new Agreement that was signed on June 17, 2020, expands ReelTime's role in research and development of its new initial products as well as additional products over the length of the Agreement. ReelTime will also develop VaporBrands' web presence, E-commerce solutions, packaging, fulfillment, shipping, and other general business matters.

In exchange, ReelTime will receive commissions on products sold, a standard 15% agency placement fee on media placed, and 20,000,000 restricted shares of VaporBrands' common stock.

The Agreement is part of VaporBrands' commitment to its healthy initiatives and business direction that VaporBrands has moved into. The first product stemming from VaporBrands' new healthy initiative will be announced and available shortly and will focus on health-conscious goods that promote wellness and a positive lifestyle.

Eleanor Hodge, VaporBrands' CEO stated: "VaporBrands has weathered the storm, so to speak, and has been able to take advantage of recent downtime in order to further solidify the position and integrity of VaporBrands and our products. We are very much looking forward to sharing the development that we, as a team, have been doing to enhance our products and the lifestyles of our customers with products that promote a healthy lifestyle. VaporBrands is ready to leverage our past and recent successes to create and implement our new initiatives."

Barry Henthorn, ReelTime Media's CEO stated: "We have been working with VaporBrands for some time as they have been implementing their new direction away from Vape products into healthier delivery methodologies for their high-quality products. I commend their commitment to providing only positive products despite the demand in the vape industry. They put products that they are proud of over profits they felt came from possible potential harm. Now it is time for VaporBrands to reap the rewards of providing incredibly unique and positively enhancing products."

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., has historically been a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. The current direction is now CBD oil and its curative properties and special ingredients which make up the CBD. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with the consumption of any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands' various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients before consuming. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

About ReelTime Media/ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other news media. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

