WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.07.2020 | 13:45
BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2020

PR Newswire

London, July 21

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2020

Attached is a link to the June 2020 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217336/BHG___Newsletter___June_2020___ADV011664.pdf



Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

© 2020 PR Newswire
