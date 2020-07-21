

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A sharp drop in the number of new daily coronavirus cases and deaths has been recorded in the United States Monday.



With 57,666 additional infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country reached 3830926 Sunday. This is the lowest daily figure in two weeks.



Daily coronavirus cases in the United States had broken record three times last week, with the number of infections crossing 77000 Friday.



Monday, the country also recorded the lowest daily casualty figure in a week. With 375 additional deaths, total number of victims of the disease reached 140909, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



California, however, recorded its highest daily number of new infections - 11,845 - according to Johns Hopkins tally.



President Donald Trump, who for long refused to wear a mask while in public, on Monday posted on Twitter a photograph showing his face covered with a face mask.



'We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President,' he tweeted.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32506 deaths, 407326 infections), New Jersey (15715 deaths, 176963 infections), Michigan (6373 deaths, 82395 infections), Massachusetts (8433 deaths, 113789 infections), Louisiana (3462 deaths, 94892 infections), Illinois (7494 deaths, 163922 infections), Pennsylvania (7018 deaths, 101738 infections), California (7773 deaths, 398751 infections), Connecticut (4406 deaths, 48055 infections), Texas (4106 deaths, 343783 infections), Georgia (3177 deaths, 145582 infections), Virginia (2031 deaths, 78375 infections), Maryland (3382 deaths, 78685 infections), Florida (5072 deaths, 360394 infections), Indiana (2825 deaths, 57206 infections), Ohio (3189 deaths, 76168 infections), Colorado (1758 deaths, 40548 infections), Minnesota (1585 deaths, 47107 infections), Arizona (2784 deaths, 145183 infections) Washington (1453 deaths, 47743 infections), North Carolina (1677 deaths, 101231 infections), Mississippi (1358 deaths, 43889 infections), Tennessee (847 deaths, 79754 infections), Alabama (1291 deaths and 68891 infections) South Carolina (1164 deaths, 71445 infections) and Missouri (1138 deaths, 34102 infections).



