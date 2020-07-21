Nethone's leadership bolstered by an ex-McKinsey & ex-Samsara COO and a payments-veteran Head of BD from the largest French acquiring bank Groupe BPCE

Both executives will lead Nethone in driving operational excellence, delivering outstanding client experience, and achieving the commercial growth goals to establish an international footprint for one of the fastest growing tech companies in Central Europe

WARSAW, Poland, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, Nethone is reinforcing its leadership team with two new additions. Mateusz Czech joined the team as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for optimizing day-to-day operations for all Nethone employees and clients. Patrick Nickel-Drexler steps in as Head of Business Development, building and executing the business development strategy for sales and partnership teams.

"I am delighted to welcome Mateusz Czech as COO and Patrick Drexler as Head of BD," said Hubert Rachwalski, Nethone CEO. "Both Mateusz and Patrick have a strong international track record of managing large-scale operations and driving successful organisational change."

Mateusz Czech joined Nethone in the second quarter of 2020 after working with high growth technology companies in Silicon Valley, where he was responsible for setting up and optimizing operations in new markets and segments. Before that, he designed, implemented and optimized large-scale operations for clients across various industries and geographies (Africa, Australia and Europe) for McKinsey.

"Having gathered experience in high growth technology companies in Silicon Valley such as Samsara and Firefly, I've joined Nethone to build and optimize company-wide operations, allowing us to scale effectively," comments Mateusz Czech when asked about the general reason for choosing Nethone.

Mateusz holds an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Warsaw School of Economics and the University of Warsaw.

Prior to joining Nethone, Patrick Drexler managed the partnership department at Paysafecard (for Europe and Asia), and later represented the group in Germany. For the last 5 years, Patrick has built up the partnership department at Dalenys/Natixis Payment in France and led the sales activities in the DACH area.

"I'm a passionate strategic seller who wants to establish an international footprint for Nethone's leading ML solution and ensure fast and constant growth while helping partners worldwide solve their fraud issues, simple as that," explains Drexler.

About Nethone

Nethone is a Know Your Users (KYU) company that allows online merchants to holistically understand their end-users and prevent them from committing online fraud. By using cutting edge Machine Learning technology, Nethone is able to detect and prevent card not present fraud, including protection against account takeover (ATO).

The Nethone proprietary Profiler enriches the understanding of every single user with over 5,000 attributes, which are processed into recommendations in real-time using a decision engine. While staying focused on the singularity of the client's business, Nethone can help to lower clients' rejection rates, costs of manual review, and risk of fraud, without touching the UX of the service--automatically and in real-time.

Founded in 2016 by data scientists, security experts, and business executives, Nethone is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in CE, successfully cooperating with e-commerce, digital goods, travel, and financial industries on a global scale.