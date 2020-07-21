Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on industry trend analysis in the secondary packaging market: comprehensive market study for a pharmaceutical client.

The client, a prominent pharmaceutical company partnered with Infiniti Research to support their research efforts into the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market in the United States and Europe. To pursue their packaging development strategy with a clear understanding of current and future market trends, the client sought to explore the secondary pharma packaging market, focusing on major design/technology innovations, gaps in their current operations, and best practices adopted by leading players in this segment. The client also wanted to leverage our customer intelligence study to understand target consumer needs in terms of packaging and develop strategies and cost-effective packaging designs that ensure customer convenience and safety. Another area of key focus for the client was to devise strategies for achieving faster turn-around time and production efficiency.

The engagement covers:

Detailed research of the latest and upcoming design features in the pharma secondary packaging market

Trending design innovations and technological features that top companies in the industry are focusing on, with critical insights into the ideal pharma secondary packaging techniques for the product storage and logistics safety

A comprehensive competitor landscape study, highlighting a brief introduction and product portfolios of competitors, their sustainability best practices, strategies adopted to promote adherence, and their new product design features and functionalities

Fact-based solutions and recommendations to overcome critical pharma secondary packaging challenges from industry experts

In-depth insights into the approach and business impact of the engagement on the client's business success

Key results obtained by the client

Based on the industry trend analysis study and a detailed competitive and customer intelligence solution, Infiniti Research proposed a set of data-based recommendations to the pharmaceutical Industry client. Key results obtained by the client through the engagement include:

Tracked major market developments and gained an understanding of their own strategies relative to other key market players in the US and Europe.

Based on our pricing strategy analysis and recommendations, the pharmaceutical client developed cost-effective packaging strategies and set the prices at an optimal rate, enabling them to better target lower- and middle-income customers and thereby increased market share by 20%

Revamped their existing pharma secondary packaging operations to be in line with industry standards and innovations.

Adopted advanced production techniques and gained approximately 40% increase in their production efficiency

Invested in new 'human-centered or personalized' packaging designs that are in line with the current market trends and also well within their budgetary constraints

