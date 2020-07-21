Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

The petrochemical industry is one of the largest subsectors of the chemical industry. Over recent years, the petrochemicals industry has faced major challenges. Recently, prices have dropped globally, and producers have seen major losses. With various industries coming to a halt due to the recent pandemic, the demand for the petrochemical industry has dropped substantially. The US, Germany, Belgium, and France are some of the major contributors in the global petrochemical industry. The main challenges faced by this industry are the reduction of advantaged feedstock opportunities, slow growth in maturing economies, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Infiniti research experts suggest three changes to improve the future of petrochemicals in this article.

"With petrochemicals being the source of, and a crucial ingredient in various major industries that have come to a jarring halt, the industry has suffered substantially. Efficient market intelligence solutions and brand strategies for petrochemical manufacturers can see the industry through to its potential return to growth," says a chemicals industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The future of petrochemicals is highly dependent on an efficient approach to tackling the industry challenges and aiming for growth. Infiniti's industry research experts discussed the following three changes that can help the future of petrochemicals return to positive growth:

Petrochemical producers must adapt to the changing market, and revisit their innovative roots.

Digitizing processes can increase returns, and reduce operational costs majorly.

Market intelligence solutions can assist petrochemical industry manufacturers to establish brand strategies and efficient operations.

