

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices fell for the ninth month in a row in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.4 percent decrease in May.



Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 11.0 percent annually in June and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.4 percent.



Prices for water supply and manufacturing fell 2.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell by 0.1 percent in June.



