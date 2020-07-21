Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861114 ISIN: US6937181088 Ticker-Symbol: PAE 
Tradegate
20.07.20
08:02 Uhr
69,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PACCAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACCAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,0070,5014:33
70,0070,5013:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PACCAR
PACCAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACCAR INC69,00-0,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.