Global Digital Solutions Inc.: Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Announces Joint Collaboration on the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for PALS

Global Digital Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, is issuing this update to acknowledge a formal relationship with Consolidated Oceans Technologies (CoTs), https://www.cots-inc.com/, to jointly develop the software for PALS Artificial Intelligence, based upon HarmAlarm Intellectual property acquired by GDSI.

Gary Ball, GDSI's inventor of PALS, commented, "The relationship with CoTs will support our PALS efforts by bringing unique expertise to the development effort. This venture will also expand the Harm Alarm intellectual property into new applications that build upon the existing base."

CoTs, President, Mr. Todd Patten, has assembled a technical team with the experience and expertise to develop the software for PALS that will provide an option to provide automatic verification for a single piloted aircraft. Mr. Patten sees the potential positive impact for PALS. "I have already identified new application potential for PALS, with the first being the operation of Drones," said Mr. Patten. "We believe our team of software experts will be able to expand PALS to other markets as well. Our agreement with GDSI is a joint collaboration, with specific terms on sharing future benefits from this joint effort," added Mr. Patten. Under terms of this collaborative agreement, GDSI's obligations will be limited to bearing the expense of participation, and CoTs will be responsible for all software development and engineering resources.

About Consolidated Ocean Technologies (CoTs)

CoTs is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) experienced in the development, assembly, integration, test, deployment, and operation of proprietary and commercial systems. CoTs provide the most advanced control system software available for submerged mobility systems. Their state-of-the-art control system and simulation capabilities have been used in the development & analysis of over 390 manned and unmanned systems.

CoTs develops the most advanced flight control software commercially available. The software has been rigorously tested, accepted and delivered to the fleet for two U.S. Navy Programs. The CoTs team has delivered flight control software for over 20+ undersea vehicles. CoTs leverage advanced computer-aided design software to create complex, reliable software. In total, 95% of the core flight control software is common across autonomous and towed systems. The CoTs engineering and management team are leading experts in control system software available in a variety of applications for Ocean and flight analysis.

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. In addition to our acquisition strategy, the Company has been granted a judgment for damages against Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The Company engaged the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP to represent it in this action. The case will be handled by William Isaacson of the firm's Washington office and Carlos Sires of the firm's Fort Lauderdale office (Their professional profiles are available at https://bsfllp.com/lawyers.). The action had been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The complaint alleges that "Rontan is wholly-owned by Joao Bolzan and Jose Bolzan. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. The company also acquired NACSV, a supplier of Mobile Command Centers to Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders. In March of 2019, the Company acquired HarmAlarm. HA was formed in 2002 as a private Texas company to pursue Infrared commercial applications in the aviation services area. HA has developed a system known as Pilot Assisted Landing Systems (PALS). The precision and robustness of PALS has generated a host of new applications mainly through "landing trajectory" optimization which provides additional safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, like wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, as well as low ceilings and fog. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co.

