Systemax Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 28, 2020

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after U.S. market hours.

Management will provide pre-recorded remarks on the Company's second quarter 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 28th. To access the remarks please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The pre-recorded remarks will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The Company's primary brand is Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com).

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com

