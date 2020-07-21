The planned power plant marks the first phase of a 60 MW scheme 30km north of the capital, N'Djamena. The overall project is being developed by the multilateral Private Infrastructure Development Group and French company Smart Energies International.A tender seeking an engineering company for a planned 32 MW solar plant in Chad has been published by UK-based Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). Contractors have until July 31 to submit proposals for the tender. The Chadian solar plant is the first phase of the 60 MW Djermaya Solar project being developed by the Aldwych Africa Developments ...

