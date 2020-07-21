Quanta Announces Launch of New Investor Website at www.buyquanta.com

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced that it has launched a new investor relations section to its corporate website that will enable investors to easily access information about the company and its publicly traded shares.

Eric Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta commented, "Launching the IR website is a great milestone as we move forward as a public company. In addition to our virtual Town Hall Meetings, the website is another outlet for our stakeholders to find the information that they need, consistent with best practice in providing all appropriate transparency and disclosure. We look forward to continuing to take actions that will attract quality, long-term capital to Quanta as we execute our growth strategy."

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, anti-aging, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at https://buyquanta.com/.

Contacts:

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

(516) 419-9915

SOURCE: Quanta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598285/Quanta-Announces-Launch-of-New-Investor-Website-at-wwwbuyquantacom