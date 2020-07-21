Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2020 | 14:56
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quanta Announces Launch of New Investor Website at www.buyquanta.com

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced that it has launched a new investor relations section to its corporate website that will enable investors to easily access information about the company and its publicly traded shares.

Eric Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta commented, "Launching the IR website is a great milestone as we move forward as a public company. In addition to our virtual Town Hall Meetings, the website is another outlet for our stakeholders to find the information that they need, consistent with best practice in providing all appropriate transparency and disclosure. We look forward to continuing to take actions that will attract quality, long-term capital to Quanta as we execute our growth strategy."

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, anti-aging, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at https://buyquanta.com/.

Contacts:

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR
pseltzberg@darrowir.com
(516) 419-9915

SOURCE: Quanta



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598285/Quanta-Announces-Launch-of-New-Investor-Website-at-wwwbuyquantacom

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.