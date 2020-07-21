Nuclera, a Cambridge, UK-based biotech company developing benchtop gene and protein printing technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr Joe Keegan has been appointed to its Board as Non-executive Director.

Dr Keegan has more than 30 years of experience in life science businesses. He was CEO at ForteBio Inc, a life science tool company, from 2007 to 2012 when it was sold to Pall Corporation. While at the helm he led a financing round and established product development and sales strategies for the company. From 1998 to 2007, Dr Keegan was CEO at Molecular Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MDCC), a provider of bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables, where he grew the company both internally and through acquisitions. Dr Keegan currently serves on the board of directors for the privately held companies: ArrayJet, Carterra, Fluidic Analytics where he is Chairman, and Halo Labs where he is Executive Chairman. He is also a member of the board of directors of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a biotech company and Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG), a clinical and pharma services company. Dr Keegan holds a B.A. in Chemistry from Boston University and a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Stanford University.

Dr Jiahao Huang, co-founder of Nuclera, said: "The ability to attract such exceptional talent to the Nuclera board further validates the vision of the company to provide life science researchers powerful tools to engineer biology. We are delighted that Joe is joining the Nuclera Board. His extensive experience in growing life science technology companies will add real value as Nuclera delivers its plan to bring a benchtop gene and protein printer to the market."

Dr Joe Keegan added: "I am thrilled to join the Nuclera team. I look forward to working with the founders to develop successful commercial and financing strategies that contribute to the success of our customers, to Nuclera's growth and to value creation for our investors".

About Nuclera

Nuclera is a fast-growing biotech company based in Cambridge, UK. With over $12 million in funding, its mission is to provide life science researchers with intuitive, powerful, and time-saving tools to engineer biology. Nuclera's first product will be a benchtop, cartridge-based instrument capable of reliably delivering genes and proteins on a next-day basis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005491/en/

