PR Newswire
21.07.2020 | 15:04
Dotdynamic Named HubSpot's 2019 Customer First Impact Award Winner for North America

LONGFORD, Ireland, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdynamic, an Irish digital marketing agency and Platinum HubSpot partner, has announced that it has been named the recipient of the 2019 HubSpot Customer First Impact Award in North America. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses the award to recognize members of its Agency Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

Founded in 2008, Dotdynamic comprises a team of inbound marketing experts working with businesses throughout North America, the U.K. and Ireland. Dotdynamic is Ireland's first Platinum tier HubSpot partner.

"HubSpot's agency partner network is amazing - I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "Dotdynamic is one such agency that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Dotdynamic and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."

The Impact Awards are given on a quarterly basis in five categories:

  • Grow Better: Sales Enablement
  • Grow Better: Marketing Enablement
  • Grow Better: Service Enablement
  • Integrations Innovation
  • Website Design

"Our team always goes the extra mile to help our customers grow their business and get the best return on their Inbound Marketing investment. We are very grateful to our customers and to HubSpot for recognising our efforts and results with this award," said Matthew Shepherd, founder and managing director of Dotdynamic.

Learn more about the Impact Awards and apply here.

About Dotdynamic:

Founded in 2008, Dotdynamic is an Irish digital marketing agency and Platinum HubSpot partner, working with businesses throughout North America, the U.K. and Ireland. Dotdynamic drives traffic, leads, and sales for tech, travel, and finance companies, who want to grow their business by using clear, innovative, results-driven strategy, because they are passionate about helping companies achieve transformative growth through inbound marketing and technology.

Learn more at www.dotdynamic.ie.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Shepherd
Phone: +353 (0)43 332-8532
Email: matthew@dotdynamic.ie

