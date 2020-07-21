SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies - Release of Escrow Securities

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (CSE:SQID) advises that 482,093 SQID ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow today. The remaining ordinary shares under voluntary escrow agreement are scheduled to be released as follows:

Date Shares September 9, 2020 54,750 January 21, 2021 427,343 July 21, 2021 427,343 January 21, 2022 427,343 July 21, 2022 427,346 January 21, 2023 427,343 Total 2,191,468

On behalf of the board of directors:

Mark Pryn

Company Secretary

E: cosec@sqidpayments.com.au

W: www.sqidpayments.com.au

T: +61 3 9820 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID's technology platform provides merchant services and the processing of credit card payments and direct debits on behalf of Australian e-commerce merchants and related businesses.

