SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies - Release of Escrow Securities

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (CSE:SQID) advises that 482,093 SQID ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow today. The remaining ordinary shares under voluntary escrow agreement are scheduled to be released as follows:
Date
Shares
September 9, 2020
54,750
January 21, 2021
427,343
July 21, 2021
427,343
January 21, 2022
427,343
July 21, 2022
427,346
January 21, 2023
427,343
|Total
|2,191,468
On behalf of the board of directors:
Mark Pryn
Company Secretary
E: cosec@sqidpayments.com.au
W: www.sqidpayments.com.au
T: +61 3 9820 6400
About SQID Technologies
SQID's technology platform provides merchant services and the processing of credit card payments and direct debits on behalf of Australian e-commerce merchants and related businesses.
