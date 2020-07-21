Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2020 | 15:08
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies - Release of Escrow Securities

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (CSE:SQID) advises that 482,093 SQID ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow today. The remaining ordinary shares under voluntary escrow agreement are scheduled to be released as follows:

Date

Shares

September 9, 2020

54,750

January 21, 2021

427,343

July 21, 2021

427,343

January 21, 2022

427,343

July 21, 2022

427,346

January 21, 2023

427,343

Total2,191,468

On behalf of the board of directors:
Mark Pryn
Company Secretary
E: cosec@sqidpayments.com.au
W: www.sqidpayments.com.au
T: +61 3 9820 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID's technology platform provides merchant services and the processing of credit card payments and direct debits on behalf of Australian e-commerce merchants and related businesses.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598289/SQID-Technologies--Release-of-Escrow-Securities

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.